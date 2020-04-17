Here are the latest recommendations on how to treat coronavirus and updates on upcoming and ongoing clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine.

Image: AAP Image/David Crosling

There is no cure for coronavirus. Not yet. Best estimates put the introduction of a vaccine between 12-18 months away.

Current COVID-19 treatments are similar to treatment for influenza (flu), depending on the severity of the condition. Cases of coronavirus can be divided into five categories:

Asymptomatic Mild Moderate Severe Critical.

Coronavirus treatment

Coronavirus treatment for mild to moderate cases is similar to what we would use to treat influenza (flu).

How to treat mild to moderate coronavirus cases from home:

Rest

Eat well

Drink lots of fluids

Take fever-reducing medication when necessary

Take pain medication when necessary

Monitor your temperature.

It is important those who are infected, even if their symptoms are minimal, self-isolate for a minimum of two weeks.

Current treatments for severe and critical cases of coronavirus vary on a case by case basis, and treatment will depend on a number of factors, such as age and health status.

COVID-19 treatments for severe and critical cases need to be carried out in a professional healthcare setting and include:

Patients may need oxygen to help them breathe

Patients may need to be intubated

Patients may require extracorporeal membrane oxygenation if their lungs fail.

The World Health Organization reports there are currently 6,468 cases of coronavirus in Australia. Researchers are working towards a vaccine for coronavirus, and yesterday, a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine began in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Nucleus Network, a clinical research company has recruited a small sample of healthy volunteers. They will inject the participants with a small volume of the virus to produce an immune response. The vaccine being trialled by the Nucleus Network will reportedly be ready for release in 12-18 months.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 20 coronavirus vaccines being developed in different locations around the world.