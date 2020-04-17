There is no cure for coronavirus. Not yet. Best estimates put the introduction of a vaccine between 12-18 months away.
Current COVID-19 treatments are similar to treatment for influenza (flu), depending on the severity of the condition. Cases of coronavirus can be divided into five categories:
- Asymptomatic
- Mild
- Moderate
- Severe
- Critical.
Coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus treatment for mild to moderate cases is similar to what we would use to treat influenza (flu).
How to treat mild to moderate coronavirus cases from home:
- Rest
- Eat well
- Drink lots of fluids
- Take fever-reducing medication when necessary
- Take pain medication when necessary
- Monitor your temperature.
It is important those who are infected, even if their symptoms are minimal, self-isolate for a minimum of two weeks.
Current treatments for severe and critical cases of coronavirus vary on a case by case basis, and treatment will depend on a number of factors, such as age and health status.
COVID-19 treatments for severe and critical cases need to be carried out in a professional healthcare setting and include:
- Patients may need oxygen to help them breathe
- Patients may need to be intubated
- Patients may require extracorporeal membrane oxygenation if their lungs fail.
The World Health Organization reports there are currently 6,468 cases of coronavirus in Australia. Researchers are working towards a vaccine for coronavirus, and yesterday, a clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine began in Melbourne and Brisbane.
Nucleus Network, a clinical research company has recruited a small sample of healthy volunteers. They will inject the participants with a small volume of the virus to produce an immune response. The vaccine being trialled by the Nucleus Network will reportedly be ready for release in 12-18 months.
According to the World Health Organization, there are 20 coronavirus vaccines being developed in different locations around the world.
