There’s something ironic about the fact that the global COVID-19 shutdown is causing enormous commercial damage to the media industry at the same time as the news industry is achieving record audience numbers.
Coronavirus / Media
From Google to regional newspapers, the media is getting smashed by the advertising plunge
In a time when news is more valuable than ever, more and more media companies are crumbling.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.