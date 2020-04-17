We're waiting for the gambling industry to start lobbying to end lockdowns, Indonesia becomes a real-life disaster movie and Angus Taylor sneaks some coal projects through.
Coronavirus / Health
Won’t somebody think of the pokies? (And other news you may have missed)
The gambling industry is losing millions and Angus Taylor is back at it again. In another jam-packed week, here's the news that slipped by.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.