So now we care about the elderly. Now, we are prepared to take whatever drastic action is required to prevent a virus that is primarily killing older Australians.
Coronavirus / Health
It only took a killer virus for us to start caring about the elderly
Despite a royal commission into the matter, it took a global pandemic for us to truly care about the safety and well being of aged Australians. What changed?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.