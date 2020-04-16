Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

If Virgin is allowed to crash, Qantas must be coerced into utility status

It is crucial that Australia's domestic aviation market continue to access the benefits of competition. If Virgin is allowed to go under, that can only be achieved through strict regulation.

(Image: AAP/Darren England) The government appears sanguine about the possibility of Virgin collapsing and Qantas being restored to the role of monopolist it held after the collapse of Ansett. Or, at least, it wants the owners and creditors of Virgin to think it is while the company struggles to find a source of funding to stay afloat in the crisis.