The great disruption: US economy plummeting into a deep, dark hole

More data from the US reveals that the American economy is facing a truly extraordinary contraction, as major banks make provision for tens of billions of dollars in bad debt.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) While success in suppressing new infections here has prompted talk of lifting economically crippling lockdown restrictions sooner rather than later, it's now clear that the US economy is being smashed, in a way that will slow the entire global economy for some time to come.