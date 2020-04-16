The media package announced yesterday made clear the government’s priorities: it’s far more concerned about bailing out the media corporations (including foreign-owned News Corp) than the industry and the people who work in it.
Coronavirus / Media
Media bailout rescues corporations at creative workers’ expense
The government's media bailout package has been directed at media corporations, ignoring the creative industry and the people who work in it.
