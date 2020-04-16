We at Crikey have nothing but respect for the exclusivity of publishing deals — something that News Corp can’t say after The Australian today published excerpts of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s biography, breaking an exclusivity deal with Nine.
But, as it happens, Crikey got an advance copy of Turnbull’s obituary for media mogul Rupert Murdoch. We simply couldn’t resist sharing. Here is a taste:
What can you say about a billionaire who died?
That he was very rich and ruthless, and that he hated action on climate change, paying tax — and me.
People would always ask me: “Malcolm, what the hell did you to do Rupert Murdoch? How is it the Murdoch family would rather have a Labor government, a party of economy-murdering, union-loving, climate-change believers over you?”
It’s a mystery. Even, I suspect, to those that work for him.
Still, like most conversations I involve myself in these days, this is not about me but Rupert, and everything he has achieved with his several hundred years on the planet.
For one thing, he was extremely rich. For another, so are his sons. And his daughters, for that matter.
But we can’t downplay his achievements in the field of publishing.
As I finished my book A Bigger Picture (which was undermined by leaks to News Corp, plus ça change I suppose), Australia was still billowing out smoke from the worst bush fires in our history. It was the turn of 2020.
Rupert’s papers were covering the fires. But also giving acres of coverage to attacking a 16-year-old girl. Apparently she had “many mental problems” for being worried about climate change. Is Greta Thunberg really such a threat?
Anyway, let me leave you with a thought: as we reflect on Rupert Murdoch’s achievements, we have to ask, what good has he done apart from making himself and his family rich?
This crisis will cut hard and deep but one day it will be over.
What will be left? What do you want to be left?
I know what I want to see: I want to see a thriving, independent and robust Australian-owned news media. I want to see governments, authorities and those with power held to account. I want to see the media held to account too.
Demand for what we do is running high. Thank you. You can help us even more by encouraging others to subscribe — or by subscribing yourself if you haven’t already done so.
If you like what we do, please subscribe.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey
One thought on “Exclusive: Turnbull’s leaked obituary for Rupert Murdoch”
RobinApril 16, 2020 at 1:06 pm
I suppose this is what Crikey regards as humour. Or possibly satire.