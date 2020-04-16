Australians stranded amid the world’s biggest COVID-19 lockdown in India are furious with the Australian government for ignoring their pleas to be airlifted home.
Coronavirus / World
Stranded in the world’s biggest lockdown, Australians say Canberra is ignoring their pleas
As countries around the world ship home their citizens by the tens of thousands, Canberra continues to leave Australians behind with no one to turn to but each other.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.