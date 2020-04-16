Coronavirus Coronavirus World

Stranded in the world’s biggest lockdown, Australians say Canberra is ignoring their pleas

As countries around the world ship home their citizens by the tens of thousands, Canberra continues to leave Australians behind with no one to turn to but each other.

Grounded Qantas planes at Sydney airport (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi) Australians stranded amid the world’s biggest COVID-19 lockdown in India are furious with the Australian government for ignoring their pleas to be airlifted home.