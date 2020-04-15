Less than a year after an election fought over franking credits, the Coalition government has dropped more than $200 billion to keep Australians afloat with almost complete support from the opposition.
Coronavirus / Politics
The political fault lines are real — and only slightly submerged
The coronavirus crisis has smoothed over some political divisions, but under the surface-level bipartisanship, fault lines remain.
