The NSW government has set Bret Walker SC, fresh from his victory in the High Court on behalf of George Pell, loose on the case of the Ruby Princess, with Premier Gladys Berejilklian announcing an inquiry with a reporting time of up to four months.
As more and more questions emerge each day, the NSW government's 'powerful and independent' inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle must look at the role of the government itself.
