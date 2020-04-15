Coronavirus Coronavirus

New Ruby Princess inquiry needs to place NSW government in the spotlight

As more and more questions emerge each day, the NSW government's 'powerful and independent' inquiry into the Ruby Princess debacle must look at the role of the government itself.

Bret Walker SC during the Murray Darling Basin Royal Commission (Image: AAP/Morgan Sette) The NSW government has set Bret Walker SC, fresh from his victory in the High Court on behalf of George Pell, loose on the case of the Ruby Princess, with Premier Gladys Berejilklian announcing an inquiry with a reporting time of up to four months.