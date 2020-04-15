Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Plus ça change: division and tribalism may not alter as much as we’re telling ourselves

For all the claims that the world has changed, the same patterns of tribalism, self-interest and abuse of power are persisting through the pandemic.

(Image: Unsplash/Clem Onojeghuo) For all the profound -- and welcome -- changes on the part of government in responding to the crisis, it might be wise to resist the temptation to declare that the world has changed forever.