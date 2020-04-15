The very same mum and dad shareholders who delivered Scott Morrison three more years in office last year on the strength of their franking credits are now being shafted by the big end of town, after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg agreed to change Australia’s capital raising rules
From Auckland to PNG: how our capital raising system is ripping off investors
Companies and overpaid investment banks are shafting shareholders across the globe as businesses struggle to survive the global shutdown.
