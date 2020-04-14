Politicians in Australia are planning a post-pandemic world just as north-west Tasmania shuts down. Why are parts of Europe recovering while Britain and the United States continue to struggle? And could getting all up in our shit help curb the virus spread?
Virus Watch: a poo could save your life
The US plummets while Europe plateaus, and researchers find that the best testing method could be in the toilet.
