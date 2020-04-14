No-one loved The Goodies more than Australia. And there was no member of comedy troupe more loved than Tim Brooke-Taylor, the blonde, posh, vulnerable but good-humoured comedian at its core.
Vale Tim Brooke-Taylor, the silly posh pom who left his mark on Australian comedy
The passing of Tim Brooke-Taylor offers a chance to reflect on just how influential the comedy of The Goodies was on a generation of Australians.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.