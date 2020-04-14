The pandemic has exposed the flawed funding model on which universities relied. A major reassessment, rather than a return to business-as-usual, is needed for a post-virus world.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan

While the government has given the university sector a lifeline with its Easter funding announcement, the opportunity presented by the pandemic crisis for a fundamental reset in our thinking about higher education and how it is funded risks going begging in a desire to perpetuate the status quo ante of reliance on foreign students.