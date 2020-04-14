Our influenza vaccination clinics have gone nuts. At a recent one we administered over 70 flu shots to young and old, to sick and healthy alike. Not surprisingly, stocks are low, but still the people flock in. Demand has been unprecedented (sorry, promise I’ll never use that word again).
Are we seeding a flu crisis later in the year? Looks like we might be
People have been flocking to get their flu vaccination early this year. But our resident GP wonders if that's the right approach.
