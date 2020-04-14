How exactly does exponential growth work — and what does it tell us about how long the coronavirus lockdown will last?

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Taken all in all, the response of Australia’s governments to COVID-19 has been well-judged and (at least so far) relatively successful. Borders were closed before the numbers of incoming cases became unmanageable, and we got to lockdown (or Level 3) before community transmission got out of hand.