In freeing George Pell, the High Court did not change the law. It did not render jury trials meaningless. That is so, whether you agree or disagree with the factual conclusion it reached after imposing its own opinion about the evidence in place of the jury’s in Pell’s trial.
Pell decision shows the system is working. But it isn’t the right system
The High Court was correct in its application of the law regarding George Pell. The question is, does the law need to change?
