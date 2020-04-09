Pell decision shows the system is working. But it isn’t the right system

The High Court was correct in its application of the law regarding George Pell. The question is, does the law need to change?

Cardinal George Pell (Image: AAP/David Crosling) In freeing George Pell, the High Court did not change the law. It did not render jury trials meaningless. That is so, whether you agree or disagree with the factual conclusion it reached after imposing its own opinion about the evidence in place of the jury’s in Pell’s trial.