Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Crikey founder @MayneReport

Stephen Mayne founded Crikey in February 2000, and has remained as a contributor since selling it in 2005. He’s a former political staffer and local government councillor who also pursues shareholder advocacy as a two-time former director of the Australian Shareholders’ Association. Stephen campaigns broadly for transparency, good governance and accountability across the media, business and political sectors. He also spent two years working for The Alliance for Gambling Reform and continues to campaign against the gambling industry.