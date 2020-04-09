In some ways, it's too easy to look longingly across the Tasman -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is young and energetic, radiates a certain common touch and decency, and is a fine orator.
Coronavirus / World
How New Zealand set the world standard virus response
New Zealand has led the world in its response to limiting the spread of COVID-19. How did it do it, and can it last?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.