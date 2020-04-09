The world is watching as the Ruby Princess debacle continues to unfold: the political bickering, the police investigation, and the grim, rising death toll.
Coronavirus / Business
Before Ruby Princess: a short history of cruise ship scandals
Even before the world was watching the Ruby Princess coronavirus debacle unfold, the cruise industry had more than its fair share of scandal.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.