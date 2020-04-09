The ABC's prime time lineup more than made up for the commercial offerings.

Nine’s night narrowly despite Seven’s 6pm news topping the 2 million mark for the third night in a row -- 2.03 million nationally. That was 543,000 in front of Nine’s 6pm news on 1.49 million. 7.30 with 1.13 million beat A Current Affair with 1.10 million nationally. 7.30, Hard Quiz (1.10 million) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (1.02 million nationally) easily accounted for House Rules on Seven with 968,000, plus other prime time offerings.