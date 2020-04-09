Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

The virus is risen. It will keep rising

Our whole way of life has been dependent on a system that fell apart at the first challenge. Now they'll try and kill us to keep it going. This is a chance to change things for the better that we must not squander

The Roman emperor Theodosius (ruled 379-395 AD) -- wow, watching all this Easter malarkey from the banks of the river Styx -- must be pissed off.