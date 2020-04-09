While England suffers, Boris Johnson remains alive. Australia seems to be doing pretty well, but please don’t pop the champagne until well after Easter. And one of the Middle East’s worst humanitarian disasters sees a ceasefire amid pandemic fears.
Coronavirus / World
Virus Watch: flattening curves, homebound Easter, and steps towards peace
The death toll keeps rising in the US and UK as we prepare for Easter in isolation, plus more coronavirus updates from around the world.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.