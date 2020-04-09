The COVID-19 crisis is changing the way we live and how our economy works, and that looks set to be the case for an extended period. The crisis also requires new thinking about the role of the state in a liberal democracy.
Coronavirus / Economy
What should governments do to protect jobs and incomes, now and in the future?
Governments needs to look at ways to protect the economically vulnerable — and the planet — in ways that are truly sustainable post-COVID-19 crisis.
