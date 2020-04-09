Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

‘Three of my four housemates have lost their jobs.’ Waiting for the Great Snap Back

Young people are feeling the pinch of the coronavirus lockdown, with casual jobs lost and career opportunities put on hold. But could there be some positives to come out of this crisis?

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled) Last year, aged 25, I made a tentative, grown-up dip into the stock market, putting a small, precious bundle of savings into an investing app. It was not much, but still I watched it grow with glee.