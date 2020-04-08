Unions around the country are seeing a rise in membership numbers and increasing levels of interest as Australians grapple with the biggest economic upheaval in a generation.
Coronavirus / Politics
Australian union numbers swell amid pandemic shutdown
Australian workers are flocking to unions as the COVID-19 crisis worsens — and it isn't just the hardest-hit industries seeing numbers rise.
