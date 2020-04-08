No miscarriage: Pell got what he deserved — a fair trial and the fullest of appeals

The right's charge that this is a 'miscarriage of justice' is ridiculous. George Pell got more justice than most people get in his situation.

Well, as expected, the right have swung into action behind the Pell acquittal, arguing that the cardinal was subject to a "miscarriage of justice" that "should never have happened".