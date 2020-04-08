Well, as expected, the right have swung into action behind the Pell acquittal, arguing that the cardinal was subject to a "miscarriage of justice" that "should never have happened".
No miscarriage: Pell got what he deserved — a fair trial and the fullest of appeals
The right's charge that this is a 'miscarriage of justice' is ridiculous. George Pell got more justice than most people get in his situation.
