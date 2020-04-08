Look, bragged first-time Insiders panelist (and The Australian’s national affairs editor) Simon Benson last weekend, here’s something to see: all four panel members are past or present News Corp journalists.
Insiders story: how Sunday mornings reveal the strange relationship between the ABC and News Corp
Last weekend, an Insiders panellist briefly opened a window into the strange relationship between News Corp and the ABC.
