Forget the pandemic, it’s time for enemies of industry funds to get square

The war against industry super funds by the Liberal Party and sections of the media is unceasing — even a global pandemic is an excuse to attack them.

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch) The last few years have been a difficult time for enemies of industry super funds in the Liberal Party, the finance industry, the Business Council and the media.