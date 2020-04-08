The last few years have been a difficult time for enemies of industry super funds in the Liberal Party, the finance industry, the Business Council and the media.
Coronavirus / Politics
Forget the pandemic, it’s time for enemies of industry funds to get square
The war against industry super funds by the Liberal Party and sections of the media is unceasing — even a global pandemic is an excuse to attack them.
