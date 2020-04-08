Yesterday, the government finally did what many scientists, journalists and commentators had been pressuring them to do for weeks, and release some of the modelling that had underpinned their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus / Health
The government has finally released the modelling. Here’s what it means
The federal government has released its coronavirus modelling. We spoke to the experts fo find out whether it matters.
