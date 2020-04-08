There are surely some doctors and police happier not ordering people about or advocating and employing strongarm tactics to enforce social distancing and isolation. If they exist, we rarely hear about them.
Doctors are being conscripted into the army of authoritarianism
Medical professionals who have devoted their entire careers to saving lives may need no other motivation for helping the government curb personal liberties.
