It took less than a month for COVID-19 to radically reshape our tastes and habits. Life was normal before suddenly, it wasn’t, and everything that made it good started to disappear.
Coronavirus / Culture
Virus Watch: what do we do when we can’t go out?
Now we're all mostly stuck at home, Crikey takes a look at how we're suppressing our boredom and keeping busy.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.