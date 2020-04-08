The history of media industry deals in Australia is, almost uniformly, disastrous.
Coronavirus / Media
Australia’s media is dying before our eyes
The virus crisis has dramatically accelerated the decline of Australia's major media companies, and the recurring problem of the industry — too much debt — is again threatening to destroy companies, this time for good.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.