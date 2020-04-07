Well, there goes the Seven West Media share price -- again. In Monday’s big 4%-plus share market rise, Seven West Media shares fell 1.4% to 7 cents. So what will the Seven's share price do today after the return of House Rules last night produced the weakest first night figures for years?
Disappointing debuts signal a bad year ahead for Seven
It's going to be a long year.
