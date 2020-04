‘A stupid, self-inflicted blow for progressives’: Pell is free, just what did we learn?

Why were so many progressives so eager to back the justice system in the case of George Pell? Because they were desperate for a win.

Cardinal George Pell at Melbourne's County Court (Image: AAP/David Crosling) Well, OK, boy oh boy, are you ready for this? Are you ready?! Ready for the great culture war square dance?!