As the spread of the COVID-19 virus wreaks havoc, the question of how Australia is faring compared to other countries — and what might lie ahead — is being much discussed.
Coronavirus / Fact Check
Is Australia really turning a corner in the fight against COVID-19?
Scott Morrison says that the virus' spread is slowing. But as the raw data shows, it's much more complicated than that.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.