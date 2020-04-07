Coronavirus Coronavirus Politics

Albo must speak for Australia— and those who fought for its democracy

Amid coronavirus panic, Anthony Albanese has an opportunity to defend what we've made — and Christian Porter's sneering cynicism is the perfect target. What does he have to lose?

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi) When parliament resumes tomorrow to pass the JobKeeper package -- and to see in the Senate whether One Nation supports the establishment of an oversight committee, or whether Pauline will once again do the Coalition's bidding -- opposition leader Anthony Albanese faces a crucial choice.