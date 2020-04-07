Among the many other things it is, the coronavirus is a perfect storm of anxiety creation. On top of fears about how far the crisis will go, there is isolation, threats to employment, loss of personal connections and physical contact.
Coronavirus / Health
Collateral damage: the cost of COVID-19 to mental health
The coronavirus is already having an impact on mental health services, with support agencies noting an increase in demand.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.