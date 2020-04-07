Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

The trouble with trillions: why the virus is forcing us to reckon with really big numbers

Trillions of viruses in the human body. Trillions of dollars spent to stimulate the global economy. It's time to wrap your head around the concept of a million million.

How much is a trillion dollars? Vast. Enough to buy all the homes in Queensland. Ten times as much as Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates owns. The market value of Apple. All the money earned in Australia in six months.