Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

The cost of our lives: when do we relax lockdown, why and at what price?

What should guide the government in considering when to remove restrictions? We need to understand the trade-off between the economic impacts of lockdown and the number of lives saved.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews As the rate of infection slows in Australia and in other countries in various stages of lockdown, the question of when the draconian restrictions on us will be lifted will become ever more acute.