The reflexive “common sense” response to the complaints of civil rights advocates about repressive criminal laws is basically this: what’s the big deal? If you’re not doing the wrong thing, you’ve got nothing to worry about.
Reasonable excuse rules test the limits of commonsense, law and fairness
Rules around social distancing have revealed a gaping divide between the law and its purpose.
