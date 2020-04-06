NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has started a criminal investigation into the Ruby Princess scandal -- a scandal which, at last count, has led to the deaths of 11 passengers.
With the NSW police commissioner launching an investigation into the Ruby Princess scandal, here are the questions that must be answered.
NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has started a criminal investigation into the Ruby Princess scandal -- a scandal which, at last count, has led to the deaths of 11 passengers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.