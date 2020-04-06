People are being required to work from home. Students are doing lessons online. Telehealth consultations are now bulk-billed. All this will change the way we use the internet forever.
Coronavirus / Technology
It’s never been more important to close the digital divide
This pandemic is changing the way we use the internet. But many unlucky Australians with inferior services are being completely left behind.
