With more people watching free-to-air TV because of COVID-19 you’d expect that the finale of MAFS last night would have rated its socks off. Well, think again. Think the lowest audience in three years.
MAFS records lowest finale audience in three years
Free-to-air TV viewing is up, but that didn't help Married at First Sight boost ratings for last night's finale.
