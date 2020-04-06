Coronavirus Coronavirus Economy

The lockdown is accumulating a debt that must be repaid to younger Australians

Young people are paying the highest price for our response to the crisis, and will be doing so for decades to come. We need to start repaying our debt to them.

(Image: Pixabay) Interrupted educations. Vanished jobs. Lost social lives. No sport or travel. Young people are bearing the brunt of the virus shutdown and its economic impacts, to an extent that most people over 30 are unlikely to understand.