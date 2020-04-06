Predicting when a COVID-19 vaccine will be developed, licensed, and manufactured at a global scale is, frankly, a mug's game. The shortest predicted timeframe -- that it may be ready within 12 months of the mid-January release of the virus genome by Chinese researchers -- would be an unprecedented achievement.
COVID Questions / Health
How long before a vaccine is ready? Scientists are racing for the good of all mankind
Crikey checks in with the scientists in Australia and around the world racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19.
