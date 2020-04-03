Global cases of COVID-19 have cracked the 1 million mark. It’s particularly dire news in the United States, where numbers are skyrocketing thanks to an inadequate, underprepared health system and an initially indifferent presidential administration.
Coronavirus / Health
Virus Watch: we may be at a turning point (except in the USA)
As some of Europe seems to plateau, the rest of the world is staring down some very dire COVID-19 numbers.
