Change at the speed of plague: how the world has turned upside down in weeks

Viruses are stuck moving at the pace that humans move. And now we're moving at a dizzying pace, on the way to a very different future to the one we imagined at the start of the year.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins) Australia was still in the grip of the bushfire crisis when the first media reports emerged about a new virus in Wuhan, China.